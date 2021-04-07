Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.98% of Strattec Security worth $24,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Strattec Security by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Strattec Security stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. Strattec Security Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $127.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.97 million. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $423,595.80. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.