Primas Price Up 8.6% This Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Primas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primas has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.49 or 0.00394109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005252 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

