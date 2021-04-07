Primecoin Trading Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $843,092.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,769,981 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

