Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $456,840.56 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 31,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $35,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

