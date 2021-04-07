Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,798 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Xylem worth $33,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after buying an additional 267,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after acquiring an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,054 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after acquiring an additional 245,574 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.