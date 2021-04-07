Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Alarm.com worth $33,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after buying an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 102.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,423.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,092 shares of company stock worth $2,105,161. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

ALRM stock opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

