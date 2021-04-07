Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Atkore worth $31,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 339.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atkore by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

