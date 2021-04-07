Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of IDACORP worth $32,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

