Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,059 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Cree worth $35,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Cree by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cree by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cree by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Cree stock opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.