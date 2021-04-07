Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 141.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.73% of SkyWest worth $35,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SkyWest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,780.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.