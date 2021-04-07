Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,084 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $230.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.45. The company has a market cap of $623.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

