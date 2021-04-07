Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.13 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fortive worth $32,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,692 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,390.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

