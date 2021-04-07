Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.29 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,932 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $32,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 522,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

