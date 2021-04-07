Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.59 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 828,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Iridium Communications worth $32,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

