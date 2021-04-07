Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.14 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Morningstar worth $33,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,026 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.53, for a total value of $2,844,509.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,768,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,266,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total transaction of $34,659.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,125,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,153,504.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,358 shares of company stock worth $38,725,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $235.22 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.55 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

