Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.90 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Brinker International worth $33,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.