Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35.05 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $35,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.00. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

