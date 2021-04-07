Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of CNO Financial Group worth $35,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 197,431 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $26.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.