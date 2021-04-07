Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $36.75 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 682,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,747,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.32. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

