Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $37,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 211,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $204.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.14.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

