Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.51% of Sprout Social worth $36,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,322,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,153.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

SPT opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.35. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

