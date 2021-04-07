Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 50,252 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.96% of AdaptHealth worth $34,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

Shares of AHCO opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -632.56.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.