Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 73,331 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,331 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.31% of Masonite International worth $31,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOR. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DOOR opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

