Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,223 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of V.F. worth $36,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in V.F. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

