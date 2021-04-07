Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $32,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

KEYS opened at $145.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.