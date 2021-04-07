Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,675 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $35,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after acquiring an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 778,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,007,000 after purchasing an additional 91,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.90.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $236.78 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $173.06 and a 12-month high of $236.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.