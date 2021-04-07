Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,890 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.97% of ManTech International worth $34,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.