Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,295 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of ONE Gas worth $35,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $92.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

