Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,822 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of State Street worth $35,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.93.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

