Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Amedisys worth $35,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,408 shares of company stock worth $1,227,928. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $270.27 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.81.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

