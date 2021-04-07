Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,372 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of The Clorox worth $36,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $194.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.34. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

