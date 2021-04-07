Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 87,783 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,783 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Portland General Electric worth $36,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NYSE:POR opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.