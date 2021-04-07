Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of nVent Electric worth $31,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in nVent Electric by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE NVT opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $29.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.