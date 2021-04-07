Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.68% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $36,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $895.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

