Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 16,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,068. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
