Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 16,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,068. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

