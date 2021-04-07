Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,024 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Corteva stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,703. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.