Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,780 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

O remained flat at $$65.13 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

