Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,221 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 3.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

MU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. 389,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,035,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,508 shares of company stock worth $11,033,432 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

