Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,238.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,075.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,816.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,182.23 and a 1 year high of $2,237.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

