Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.14. 19,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,380. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $224.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.