Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.76. 96,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,315. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

