Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Allstate by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after buying an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.08. 26,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

