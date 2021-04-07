Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,123 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 755,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,567,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.18. 96,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $144.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

