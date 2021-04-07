Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. 39,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,821. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

