Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 550,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,417,852. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $268.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

