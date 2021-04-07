Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

