Private Asset Management Inc. Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 109,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,859. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

