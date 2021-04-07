Private Asset Management Inc. Has $15.37 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 2.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.66.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,465,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

