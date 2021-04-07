Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 175.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

