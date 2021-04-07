Private Asset Management Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,585,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.01 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

